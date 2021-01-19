Palestinians due to receive first batch of Russian vaccine on Tuesday, Israel says

FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are pictured at the San Martin hospital, in La Plata, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority (PA) is scheduled to receive on Tuesday a first shipment of 5,000 units of the main Russian COVID-19 vaccine known as Sputnik V, an Israeli official said.

The shipment is due to be brought by a PA delegate into the occupied West Bank through Jordan, the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the import had been approved by Israel’s health ministry.

The PA health minister last week issued “emergency approval” for administering Sputnik in areas where the Palestinians exercise limited self-rule.