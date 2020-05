FILE PHOTO: Police officers are pictured during the curfew as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Panama City, Panama March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Erick Marciscano/File Photo

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Panama reached 8,448 on Sunday, a rise of 166 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by seven to 244, the health ministry said.