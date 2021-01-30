Pfizer tells Panama vaccine shipments to resume mid-February, minister says

FILE PHOTO: A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer and Biontech logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Pfizer has informed Panama that shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine will resume to the Central American country the week of Feb. 15, the Panamanian foreign minister said on Friday.

Pfizer will deliver 450,000 doses in the first quarter of the year, said Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes.

Panama’s first batch of Pfizer vaccines on Jan. 20 was fewer than expected due to global delays by the company.