Healthcare & Pharma

Panama detects first case of South Africa COVID-19 variant - health ministry

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A woman gets tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Erick Marciscano

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama has registered its first case of a COVID-19 variant matching a strain of the virus detected in South Africa, the Central American country’s health ministry said on Friday.

The variant was detected in a 40-year-old native of Zimbabwe who entered Panama on Jan. 5 from South Africa. The person did not show symptoms and has been isolated, the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Elida Moreno, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon

