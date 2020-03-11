Panama orders short-term closure of all schools due to coronavirus

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama’s government ordered the temporary closure of all schools, public and private, due to coronavirus concerns, officials with the Central American nation’s education and health ministries said on Wednesday.

The closure will extend through at least March 20, but in much of the country, including the central, northern and San Miguelito regions, it will last until at least April 7, Education Minister Maruja Gorday said in a statement.

Students will nonetheless continue their studies via prepared lessons that will be completed at home, according to an official with the education ministry.