Panama records 370 more coronavirus cases as testing increases: health ministry

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama registered 370 more cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing its total to 7,090 cases and 197 deaths, the health ministry said, noting that the newly registered cases were partially due to increased testing.

However, Luis Sucre, Panama’s health vice minister, said about a quarter of all tests performed were positive in the country, which is one of Latin America’s busiest transit points.

“This tells us that we’re not meeting our required objectives for this phase,” he told reporters.