Panama to relax coronavirus measures in second stage of re-opening

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The Panama government said on Tuesday that in June it will start to relax some measures imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, permitting sectors such as construction, nonmetallic mining and pharmaceuticals to resume operations.

“Starting on Monday, June 1, the opening of the second block of economic activities can begin,” Health Minister Rosario Turner told reporters in a press conference.

As part of the second stage of reopening the economy, the textile, electronics and electricity sectors will also be able to resume operations, Commerce Minister Ramon Martinez said.

Panama’s curfew will also be relaxed, and places of worship, parks and sporting facilities may reopen at up to 25% capacity, Martinez said.