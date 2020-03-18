Business News
March 18, 2020 / 8:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jeweler Pandora temporarily closes stores in some countries

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Pandora shop in Riga, Latvia Febuary 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

(Reuters) - Jeweler Pandora A/S (PNDORA.CO) said on Wednesday it has temporarily closed all its physical owned- and operated-stores in Italy, Spain, France, Germany and the United States, among other places, in line with government guidelines amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. stores will be closed for two weeks starting Wednesday, the company said. It said that its manufacturing facilities in Thailand and its regional distribution centers are continuing to run without any notable impact.

The Danish company said its online stores will remain fully operational.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

