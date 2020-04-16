Pence says more than 5 million Americans will have been tested for coronavirus by end of April

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that he expects more than 5 million Americans will have been tested for the novel coronavirus by the end of April.

“We’ll continue to scale those resources,” Pence said at a news conference. “Testing and medical supplies will continue to be an ongoing partnership with our states, and we want our healthcare workers and people all across the country to know of our commitment to that.”