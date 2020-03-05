Pence: U.S. does not have coronavirus tests to meet anticipated demand

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence holds a coronavirus briefing with diagnostic lab CEOs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (Reuters) - The United States does not yet have enough coronavirus tests to meet anticipated demand, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday, adding that the Coast Guard has delivered tests to a cruise ship off the coast of California.

“We don’t have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate the demand going forward,” Pence said during a visit to a 3M Co (MMM.N) plant in Minnesota. “We’re focused very much on a cruise ship just off the California coast today. The Coast Guard delivered a sufficient number of tests for the passengers on that ship.”

“As more Americans take an interest in this or have concerns about this, we want to make sure they have access to the coronavirus test as well and we’ve made real progress on that in the last several days.”