U.S. says it is tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the government's coronavirus task force, speaks during a meeting at the Pierce County Readiness Center at Camp Murray near Tacoma, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is tracking a cruise ship that may have shared crew members with a ship carrying people who tested positive for COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday.

“We are tracking at this point a ship that may have shared crew with the Diamond Princess or the Grand Princess and we’ve taken decisive action to hold until we do a full medical assessment of the crew on that ship,” Pence said after a meeting with cruise line industry officials.

He did not identify the ship being tracked.