Japan's PeptiDream to work with Merck in developing COVID-19 therapies

The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese drug-discovery company PeptiDream Inc said on Friday it would collaborate with Merck & Co in developing COVID-19 therapies.

The companies will work to develop peptide therapeutics that may be effective against multiple coronavirus strains, they said in a release. The agreement builds on a research and licensing partnership announced in 2015.

PeptiDream specialises in constrained peptides, types of amino acids that can carry various cargoes to specific types of cells.