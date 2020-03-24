Canadian man, 38, dies of coronavirus in Peru

LIMA (Reuters) - A 38-year-old Canadian man has died in Peru after contracting Covid-19 from a colleague in his home country, the country’s Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The ministry said the man died after being admitted to a Lima hospital on Monday for respiratory failure. He was found to be suffering from atypical pneumonia, it added.

The ministry also reported the death of a 66-year-old woman from coronavirus, who had returned from Spain on March 14 and died of acute respiratory failure and pneumonia.

The latest two deaths brings the total of coronavirus-related deaths in Peru to seven, with 416 confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday.