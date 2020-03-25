Death toll in Peru hits seven as coronavirus spreads

LIMA (Reuters) - The death toll from coronavirus in Peru hit 7 on Tuesday after a 38-year-old man died after he contracted the disease while on a trip to Canada, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said the man, who recently returned to Peru, died after being admitted to a Lima hospital on Monday for respiratory failure. He was found to be suffering from atypical pneumonia, it added.

The ministry also reported the death of a 66-year-old woman from coronavirus, who had returned from Spain on March 14 and died of acute respiratory failure and pneumonia.

Peru had confirmed 416 cases of the virus as of Tuesday.

(This story has been refiled to correct headline and first paragraph to clarify that man who died had recently returned from Canada but was not a Canadian citizen)