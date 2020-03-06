World News
March 6, 2020 / 1:30 PM / a few seconds ago

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Peru's President Martin Vizcarra addresses the nation, as he announces he was dissolving Congress, at the government palace in Lima, Peru September 30, 2019. Peruvian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Martin Vizcarra said in a televised statement on Friday, as the disease begins to spread around South America.

The patient is a 25-year-old man who had traveled to Spain, France and the Czech Republic, Vizcarra added.

South American neighbors Argentina and Chile also announced their first confirmed cases this week, while a number of cases have been confirmed in Brazil.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing by Cassandra Garrison

