Health News
June 9, 2020 / 8:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Peru's coronavirus cases rise above 200,000

Marco Aquino

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Funeral workers carry a coffin holding the body of a person who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a cemetery in Lima, Peru, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda/File Photo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s Health Ministry on Tuesday said confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have risen above 200,000, with 5,738 deaths.

A spokesman for the ministry said a total of 203,736 cases were now confirmed. The country registered its first case on March 6 and has seen a surge amid a rigorous testing regime, but also high levels of poverty and informal labor complicating self-isolation efforts.

The number of infections in the country is the second highest in Latin America, after Brazil, and eighth globally.

Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aislinn Laing, Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below