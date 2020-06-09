Peru's coronavirus cases rise above 200,000

FILE PHOTO: Funeral workers carry a coffin holding the body of a person who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a cemetery in Lima, Peru, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda/File Photo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s Health Ministry on Tuesday said confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have risen above 200,000, with 5,738 deaths.

A spokesman for the ministry said a total of 203,736 cases were now confirmed. The country registered its first case on March 6 and has seen a surge amid a rigorous testing regime, but also high levels of poverty and informal labor complicating self-isolation efforts.

The number of infections in the country is the second highest in Latin America, after Brazil, and eighth globally.