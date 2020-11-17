Brazil to purchase Pfizer vaccine after trials conclude, registration with health authority

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the country would purchase the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after it is proven safe in clinical trials and registered with the domestic health regulator.

The statement followed a meeting between Brazil health officials and Pfizer. The pharmaceutical company said last week that the vaccine being developed in partnership with BioNTech was more than 90% effective, citing preliminary data.