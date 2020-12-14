U.S. Army general says about one third of first day vaccine delivery goal completed

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army General Gustave Perna testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing to co-lead Operation Warp Speed, an effort to find a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S. June 18, 2020. Chip Somodeville/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and partners have delivered the first COVID-19 vaccines to 55 locations nationally, or about one third of the 145 locations targeted to receive doses by early afternoon on Monday, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said on a call with reporters.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE was authorized by U.S. regulators for emergency use late on Friday, and the first shipments were sent out Sunday.

The U.S. government is aiming to distribute the first wave of 2.9 million vaccine doses to 636 locations nationwide by the end of the week.