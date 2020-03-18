Pfizer puts off investor day, reports two late-stage study results in advance

FILE PHOTO: A logo for Pfizer is displayed on a monitor on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Wednesday reported results from two late-stage studies ahead of schedule as it put off its March 31 investor day amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The drugmaker said its experimental treatment, abrocitinib, was effective in treating atopic dermatitis in combination with topical therapies in a late-stage study.

In addition, it also reported positive top-line results from another late-stage study testing its pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate in adults 18 years of age or older not previously vaccinated against pneumococcal disease, a type of bacterial infection.