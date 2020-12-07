Trump administration passed Pfizer's offer to sell more vaccine doses: NYT

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

(Reuters) - Trump administration officials passed when Pfizer Inc offered in late summer to sell more vaccine doses to the United States, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The drugmaker now may not be able to provide more of its vaccine to the United States until next June because of its commitments to other countries, the newspaper reported here, citing sources.

Pfizer was not immediately available for comment.