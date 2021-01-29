Breakingviews - Bubbly stocks risk painful vaccine puncture

A volunteer and a retired healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Sant Pau hospital, in Barcelona, Spain January 28, 2021.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Stock markets may be due a case of long Covid, the lingering sickness that follows a coronavirus infection. A slower-than-expected rollout of vaccines and fresh mutations raise the risk that lockdowns and social curbs will drag on. Yet despite the recent selloff, current share prices suggest investors are still counting on a speedy recovery.

Global leaders can’t be faulted for their ambition. U.S. President Joe Biden hopes to vaccinate 300 million people, over 90% of Americans, by the end of the summer. The European Union has vowed to vaccinate 70% of the bloc’s population by that point. At that level, enough of the population might be immune to stop the coronavirus circulating, eliminating the need for social curbs.

However, the rollout is already facing delays. Over the past week, AstraZeneca and Pfizer have slashed delivery plans to the EU, which so far has only vaccinated 2% of its population. Meanwhile, states including New York and Texas have had to postpone vaccinations because of transit problems.

Mutations of Covid-19 may further delay the reopening. New data released by drugmaker Moderna shows its vaccine is six times less effective on the highly contagious South African strain which has been detected in 20 countries. The less effective vaccines are, the harder it is to contain the disease, prolonging the need for social restrictions. And the more it circulates, the more likely further mutations become.

Pharmaceutical companies have already begun work on booster shots that target new strains. Such jabs are unlikely to face the same scrutiny as the first-generation vaccines, but they need to be developed, tested, manufactured and distributed. That could take at least seven months, implying that further serious mutations will initially need to be contained by more lockdowns, hurting growth.

Equity analysts are still counting on a speedy reopening. They expect the 1,585 companies included in the Global MSCI Index to report 6% higher net profit this year than they did in 2019, and 21% higher earnings in 2022, according to Refinitiv data. That index is down 2% from its January peak, but the companies in it are still valued on an average multiple of 21 times this year’s forecast earnings, far above a long-term average of 16 times. With the path out of lockdowns looking uncertain, such exuberance is likely to end in disappointment.