Philadelphia mayor cancels large public events through February 2021 due to COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Tents with small exam rooms are being prepared to test for and treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside Pennsylvania hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has canceled all large public events in his city through February 28, 2021 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the mayor said on Tuesday.

“This is in regards to events that the City permits on public property (like parades and festivals), it does not apply to events on private property—including sports stadiums and concert venues,” the spokeswoman, Lauren Cox, said in an email.

“Decisions on how to resume those types of events will be based on current public health guidance as the situation in Philadelphia progresses,” she added.

The mayor was expected to provide more details on the order at a 1 PM news conference.