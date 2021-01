A vial of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee, Scotland, Britain January 4, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

MANILA (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has applied to health regulators for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philppines, the food and drugs agency chief said on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca’s application is the second the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received after Pfizer made a similar application last month.