A woman prays outside the gate of St. Peter Parish, as the church operates with limited capacity to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Sunday reported nine more fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, taking its death toll to 1,003.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded 555 more infections, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 21,895, the Department of Health said in a bulletin.