FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask gives a pedicure to a customer outside a public market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Taytay, Rizal province, Philippines, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has recorded 3,420 new cases of the coronavirus and 65 additional deaths, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The country has so far registered a total of 161,253 infections and the death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 2,665 according to ministry data.