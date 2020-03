A soldier checks the body temperature of health workers before entering a free shuttle service following the suspension of mass transportation to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported a 19th death related to coronavirus and said the number of confirmed cases had risen to 262 from 230 a day before.

The government has placed more than half of the country’s population under strict home quarantine to stem the spread of the coronavirus.