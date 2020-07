FILE PHOTO: A nurse gets a swab from a man under observation for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a booth set up in a hospital parking lot in Manila, Philippines, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 1,678 new coronavirus infections, reporting more than 1,000 new daily cases for a 14th successive day.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased by four to 1,947, with confirmed cases rising to 83,673.