Philippines confirms 1,874 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing face masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) maintain social distancing while queueing to ride a train in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday reported 1,874 new coronavirus infections and 16 additional COVID-19 deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,962 while confirmed cases have reached 85,486.

The Philippines on Wednesday said more businesses would be allowed to reopen, including gyms and sports facilities, internet cafes and pet shops.

Wednesday marked the 15th successive day of 1,000 or more new cases, which has pushed many hospitals nearer their patient capacity.