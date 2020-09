FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask and face shield for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is pictured at a financial district in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Tuesday reported 2,025 novel coronavirus infections and 68 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 309,303, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 5,448.