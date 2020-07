FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing face masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) maintain social distancing while queueing to ride a train in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Thursday reported 2,200 new coronavirus infections and 28 new deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,871 and infections have risen to 74,390.

The Southeast Asian nation’s coronavirus task force on Thursday reimposed a ban on non-essential outbound travel of Filipinos, two weeks after it lifted it.