Philippines confirms 2,674 new coronavirus cases, 62 more deaths

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 2,674 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in five days, and 62 additional deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines have increased to 319,330, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 5,678, a third of which were recorded in the past 30 days.
Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.