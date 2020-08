FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing face masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) queue to ride a bus in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 3,462 new coronavirus infections and nine additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections had risen to 115,980, putting the tally just behind Indonesia’s 116,871 cases, which is the highest in East Asia.

Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines have reached 2,123.