Philippines confirms 999 new coronavirus infections, four more deaths

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 999 more coronavirus infections and four additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have reached 38,511 while deaths have increased to 1,270.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday retained partial restrictions in the capital Manila for another two weeks to contain the spread of the virus while reducing the pandemic’s economic damage.