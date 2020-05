FILE PHOTO: A soldier wearing a face mask holds on his weapon as he guards an empty street following the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines climbed to 9,223 after the Health Ministry reported 295 new infections on Sunday.

The ministry also recorded four more deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the tally to 607.

Another 90 people recovered, it added, bringing total recoveries to 1,214.