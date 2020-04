FILE PHOTO: A customer takes her items through a plastic barrier as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a 7-eleven convenience store in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday reported 20 more deaths linked to the new coronavirus and 291 more cases.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have reached 5,223, while deaths have increased to 335. Fifty-three more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 295, it added.