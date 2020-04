FILE PHOTO: A dog walks around a deserted public market following the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry said on Wednesday that confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the country have risen to more than 8,000.

In a bulletin, the health ministry recorded 254 new infections, 28 additional deaths and 48 more recoveries. It brought the total cases to 8,212, deaths to 558 and recoveries to 1,023.