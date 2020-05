FILE PHOTO: Men wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) play chess while vendors sell vegetables, as lockdown restrictions ease after two months in "community quarantine", in Manila, Philippines, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday reported five additional novel coronavirus deaths and 284 more infections, the largest daily increase of cases in two weeks.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 873, while confirmed cases have risen to 14,319. But 74 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,323.