Health News
June 23, 2020 / 9:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Philippines records 1,150 new coronavirus cases; biggest single-day increase

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A luggage with a note "let us go home" written in Filipino is pictured beside stranded passengers, mostly Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) with cancelled flights due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as they take shelter under the NAIA Expressway, outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday reported 1,150 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, the country’s biggest single-day increase in infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total cases have reached 31,825 while deaths have increased by nine to 1,186.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

