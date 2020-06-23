Philippines records 1,150 new coronavirus cases; biggest single-day increase

FILE PHOTO: A luggage with a note "let us go home" written in Filipino is pictured beside stranded passengers, mostly Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) with cancelled flights due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as they take shelter under the NAIA Expressway, outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday reported 1,150 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, the country’s biggest single-day increase in infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total cases have reached 31,825 while deaths have increased by nine to 1,186.