FILE PHOTO: Shopping mall workers wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) wait for a shuttle outside a mall, in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday confirmed 1,657 additional infections and 16 deaths because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 1,945, while confirmed cases had reached 82,040. The presidential spokesman last week warned that strict lockdown measures could be reimposed in the capital if infections continue to surge.