Philippines records 21 new coronavirus deaths, 1,046 more infections

FILE PHOTO: A rickshaw driver wearing makeshift protective suit and mask waits for passengers on his rickshaw lined with plastic as a makeshift protective measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manila, Philippines, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Friday reported 21 more novel coronavirus deaths and 1,046 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths rose to 942 while confirmed cases reached 16,634. It said 122 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,720.

It marked the country’s highest single-day rise in confirmed infections since its first case in January. The ministry said confirmed cases jumped due to timely and complete submission of laboratory results, and the deployment of a better information system.

The government will relax strict quarantine measures in the capital in June to partially restart the economy despite backlogs in testing and validation of coronavirus cases.