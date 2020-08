FILE PHOTO: Street food vendors wearing protective masks serve customers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manila, Philippines August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has recorded 3,314 new coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths from the disease, the health ministry said on Monday.

The country has so far registered a total of 164,474 infections and the death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 2,681, according to ministry data.