FILE PHOTO: Filipinos queue for cash subsidy from the government amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Batasan Hills, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Sunday confirmed 4,284 more coronavirus infections and 102 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health said the Southeast Asian country’s confirmed cases had risen to 217,396, still the highest in the region, while the nationwide death toll had climbed to 3,520.