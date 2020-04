FILE PHOTO: Rickshaws block a street from outsiders to protect a neighborhood from the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Saturday reported 76 additional coronavirus infections and eight new deaths.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said a total of 144 people have died in the Philippines while 3,094 were infected, the majority of whom were reported in the past four weeks.