FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask gives a pedicure to a customer outside a public market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Taytay, Rizal province, Philippines, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Wednesday reported 93 more coronavirus fatalities, the highest daily increase in the Southeast Asian country since July 18, taking its death toll to 2,404.

A health ministry bulletin also reported 4,444 new infections, bringing the country’s tally of confirmed cases to 143,749, among the highest in Asia.