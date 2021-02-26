Philippines records biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases in four months

FILE PHOTO: Health and local government workers participate in a simulation for COVID-19 vaccination in preparation for its arrival, at an elementary school turned vaccination command center in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday reported 2,651 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in cases in more than four months, and 46 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 571,327, while confirmed deaths were at 12,247. The Philippines, which has Southeast Asia’s second-highest COVID-19 caseload will take delivery of its first vaccines at the weekend, allowing it to kick off its inoculation programme.