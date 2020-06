FILE PHOTO: Workers wearing protective masks stand by to hitch a ride as some industries resume operations with limited public transportation available, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Monday confirmed 10 more novel coronavirus deaths and 490 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,098 while confirmed cases have reached 26,420.

President Rodrigo Duterte was set to decide later on Monday if quarantine measures in the capital should be relaxed or extended.