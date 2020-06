A janitor wearing a hazmat suit to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cleans the rails of an escalator in an almost empty shopping mall in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Thursday confirmed 10 more deaths from the coronavirus and 634 new infections.

In a bulletin, it said total deaths have increased to 984 while confirmed cases have reached 20,382, of which 4,248 have recovered.