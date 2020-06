FILE PHOTO: Passengers sit in between social distancing markers on the first day of train operations since the lockdown to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over two months ago, in Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 10 more coronavirus deaths and 740 additional infections, the highest single-day increase in cases in one week.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,027 while confirmed cases have reached 23,732. The country’s coronavirus task force will meet on Thursday to decide on further loosening quarantine measures in the capital.