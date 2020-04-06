Philippines reports 11 more deaths, 414 new coronavirus infections

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian wearing a protective mask struggles to get a ride after hundreds of cabs were flagged down by authorities as the government suspends mass transportation to implement an "enhanced community quarantine" in the country’s main island Luzon to contain the coronavirus, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Health Ministry on Monday reported 11 additional deaths and 414 new infections from of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths in the Philippines had reached 163 and cases rose to 3,660, while 73 patients had recovered.