Health workers and policemen wearing personal protective equipment arrive at a house of a person suspected of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in a slum area in Manila, Philippines, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Thursday reported 13 new coronavirus deaths and 207 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have reached 362 while infections have increased to 5,660, with the Philippines recording the most cases in Southeast Asian nations. But 82 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 435, it added.